Measures Took Ensure To Supply Of Eatables; DC Khairpur

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:18 PM

Measures took ensure to supply of eatables; DC Khairpur

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Wednesday has warned that no one would be allowed to use exploitative means such as hoarding, profiteering, and adulteration during the month of Ramzan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Wednesday has warned that no one would be allowed to use exploitative means such as hoarding, profiteering, and adulteration during the month of Ramzan.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, the Deputy Commissioner said that the district administration taking measures to ensure supply of edibles to people of the district at discounted rates during Ramzan.

He warned that no one would be allowed to resort to profiteering and those doing so would be sent to jail. He informed that steps have been taken for the provision of basic facilities including water and electricity.

More Stories From Pakistan

