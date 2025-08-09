Measures under way to achieve 5.5m cotton bales target: Agriculture secretary

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2025 | 11:41 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that all possible resources are being mobilised to achieve the provincial target of over 5.5 million cotton bales this season.

Chairing a review meeting on cotton at the MNS Agriculture University, Multan, he said on Saturday cotton had been sown on 3.2 million acres in Punjab, and through a special campaign, early sowing on 850,000 acres had already been achieved.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Agriculture (South Punjab) Sarfraz Hussain Magasi, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali, Chairman National Seed Regulatory Authority Dr Asif Ali, Additional Secretary Task Force Shabbir Ahmad Khan, Directors General Agriculture Punjab, senior scientists, cotton growers, irrigation officials, and officers from Agriculture Extension and Pest Warning wings.

According to the secretary, cotton picking equivalent to 800,000 bales has been completed so far, and field reports suggest the crop condition is “highly satisfactory".

He directed cotton inspectors to keep accurate records of seed cotton and processed bales at ginning factories, adding that female labourers would be trained for clean cotton picking. “At this crucial stage, any negligence in guiding farmers will not be tolerated,” he stressed.

Sahoo said scientists have been tasked with developing climate-smart and mechanically harvestable cotton varieties. He announced that an attractive package is being introduced for the upcoming wheat crop, while an interest-free loan facility worth Rs30 million is being offered through the Bank of Punjab to promote high-tech agricultural machinery.

He further said that under the Chief Minister Punjab Agriculture Graduates Internship Programme, 2,000 newly graduated agriculture students will begin field activities next month.

