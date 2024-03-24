Open Menu

Measures Under Way To Make Punjab Drug-free: Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2024 | 09:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Following the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab Police have accelerated crackdown across province for making Punjab drug-free.

Under the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, targeted operations of police teams are ongoing on the bases of drug smugglers and dealers across the province including Lahore.

Punjab Police Spokesman said that during the last 24 hours, 635 raids were conducted on the hideouts of drug dealers across the province. 247 cases were registered against the accused involved in drug trafficking and 247 accused were arrested and imprisoned. Spokesman of Punjab Police further said that 68 kg of Charas, 01 kg of Ice, 03 kg of heroin and 2465 liters of liquor were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The Spokesman gave details of the crackdown launched across the province from February 26, During this period, a total of 6164 raids were conducted across the province, 3160 cases were registered and 3545 accused were arrested.

2666 kg of charas, 09 kg of Ice, 55 kg of heroin, 82 kg of opium and 34231 liters of liquor were also recovered from the possession of the accused. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed the officers to speed up intelligence-based operations to keep the young generation safe from drugs as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab. Special operations should be carried out for the eradication of modern narcotics, ice, sheesha and other flavored drugs.

