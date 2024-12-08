Measures Under Way To Solve People's Problems: Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The Federal and Punjab provincial governments are taking measures to solve problems of people at their doorsteps, said Provincial Minister for Ushr and Zakat Rana Munawar Ghous, here on Sunday.
While talking to APP at PML-N Sillanwali tehsil office, he said the the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, was taking practical steps for prosperity and development.
Rana Munawar, who is also PML-N's district general secretary, highlighted the government’s relentless efforts to combat inflation and reduce unemployment. “The PML-N has always been and will continue to be a beacon of prosperity for the country and the nation," he added. The PML-N was the guarantor of promotion of democratic values, the provincial minister added. "We have consistently played a pivotal role in safeguarding the rights of the people and ensuring national security and development,” he added.
