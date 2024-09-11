Open Menu

Measures Underway For Development Of Industrial Zones: Sindh Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 06:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Wednesday, said that all possible measures were being taken for development of industrial zones in the province on the directives of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The minister, while talking to different delegations who called on him here, said that Sindh government has always stood by the people in difficult times and it was striving to resolve issues of public at all levels.

He said that Sindh government during its previous tenures carried out record development works across the province and it will come up to the expectations of people.

The government was facilitating the private sector to ensure creation of employment opportunities in the province, the minister said and urged the private sector to come forward and extend their cooperation to the government for the purpose.

The visiting delegations apprised the minister about issues of their respective areas. On which the minister issued directives for resolution of the issues.

