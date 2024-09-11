Measures Underway For Development Of Industrial Zones: Sindh Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 06:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Wednesday, said that all possible measures were being taken for development of industrial zones in the province on the directives of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
The minister, while talking to different delegations who called on him here, said that Sindh government has always stood by the people in difficult times and it was striving to resolve issues of public at all levels.
He said that Sindh government during its previous tenures carried out record development works across the province and it will come up to the expectations of people.
The government was facilitating the private sector to ensure creation of employment opportunities in the province, the minister said and urged the private sector to come forward and extend their cooperation to the government for the purpose.
The visiting delegations apprised the minister about issues of their respective areas. On which the minister issued directives for resolution of the issues.
Recent Stories
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IG honors female police athlete; pledges to provide better opportunities1 minute ago
-
Royal Saudi Naval Forces delegation calls on Pakistan Navy CCTF-150 in Bahrain11 minutes ago
-
Minister pays tribute to Begum Kulsoom Nawaz11 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti chairs meeting on water distribution between Sindh, Balochistan11 minutes ago
-
PM pays tribute to Kulsoom Nawaz's services for country, democracy21 minutes ago
-
Food Authority seizes hundreds of liters of fake beverages, imposes heavy fines21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner calls for celebrating 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal in befitting manner21 minutes ago
-
Kisan Card distribution ceremony held31 minutes ago
-
11 injured in Shangla traffic accident31 minutes ago
-
Notorious criminal arrested after encounter31 minutes ago
-
Commercial vehicles impounded for using LPG cylinders31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders speedy completion of hospital renovation31 minutes ago