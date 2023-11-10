Measures underway for preserving cultural heritage, developing infrastructure: Jamal Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Syed Jamal Shah, terming development of cultural infrastructure as the topmost priority, said that measures were being taken for preservation of cultural heritage of the country.

The minister, while talking to media persons during his visit to the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here Friday, said that diverse and rich cultural heritage, beautiful topography, geographical diversity and archaeological sites of historical value situated in Pakistan offer enormous opportunities those could be utilized for economic advancement of the country.

Jamal Shah said Pakistan is situated at the place that was rightly called as melting pot of culture and civilization as it is the birth place of various religions and civilizations while diversity of old cultures make it an attractive bunch of beautiful flowers.

The caretaker government is working to project positive perception of a peaceful, enlightened and progressive Pakistan that possesses a respectable position among the countries of the region, he maintained.

Underscoring the need of proper maintenance and development of sacred religious places of different beliefs he said that restoration of those historical places and making them easily accessible would not only attract tourists from all around the world but also help promoting domestic and international tourism in the country.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is the great leader of the nation and dissemination of his ideology and highlighting remarkable struggle for independence of Pakistan among the masses particularly, the young generation was fundamental responsibility of culture ministry.

“We are looking into possibilities of developing more facilities in the periphery of Mazar-e-Quaid including cultural centers, auditoriums and cafes so that beauty of the Mazar complex could be enhanced while assuring maximum facilities to visitors,” the minister stated.

The youth is the largest chunk of country's population as well as precious asset of Pakistan and holistic measures were required for ensuring provision of education and development opportunities to young generation besides facilitating their meaningful engagement, Jamal Shah observed.

The youth must be sensitized about the national heroes and their contributions in the process of nation building, the minister noted adding that we have to mold up our young generation as per Allama Iqbal's idea of an efficient youth so that they could become productive part of the society and contribute in progress of the nation.

Jamal Shah informed that his ministry was working on a project of making a documentary film on the poet of the East Allama Iqbal for making the young generations aware about intellectual approach, poetic genius, political contributions and life and philosophy of Allama Iqbal.

It would be a joint production of Pakistan and Iran while the content and script of the documentary would be finalized after thorough research, he said.

Responding to a query on preservation of historical buildings, the minister said that such buildings were our cultural heritage and assets and provincial governments should not allow any activity that inflicts harm or damage to historical assets.

Though the subject of culture and heritage fall in the provincial domain, the federal government would take measures in collaboration with provincial government for preservation of cultural heritage, he assured.

Earlier, the minister laid a floral wreath at the grave of the founder of the nation and offered fateha. He also penned down his comments in visitors' book.