Measures underway for promotion of tourism in GB: Tourism Director

Assistant Director Tourism Department Astore Rahat Ali on Monday said that several steps were underway for promotion of tourism sector in Gilgit Baltistan with a view to generate revenue

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Assistant Director Tourism Department Astore Rahat Ali on Monday said that several steps were underway for promotion of tourism sector in Gilgit Baltistan with a view to generate revenue.

Talking to media here, he said Gilgit Baltistan was a best tourism destination for both local and foreign tourists and all available resources were being utilized for the development and promotion of tourism in the region, adding that talks were underway with several companies and firms of the country to develop and promote tourism in GB.

He further said that due to personal interest of Provincial Government, the tourism department was providing maximum facilities to the tourists.