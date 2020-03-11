Measures underway to deal with coronavirus in Sindh: Syed Nasir Hussain Shah

Sindh Minister for Information, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, here on Tuesday said the government was taking effective and concrete steps to deal with any surge in the cases of Coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ):Sindh Minister for Information, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, here on Tuesday said the government was taking effective and concrete steps to deal with any surge in the cases of Coronavirus.

Talking to journalists, in his office, he said the provincial government committed to counter any severe situation was in process of collecting complete data of the people coming from abroad.

The Minister who also holds the portfolio of Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife requested the people not to panic.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, on the occasion said in most categorical terms that no match of the second phase of Pakistan Super League (PSL) was being canceled.

"These would be played in accordance to their schedule," he said urging cricket fans not to be disappointed.

The minister in reply to a question said that none of the new cases of the Coronavirus had any linkage with China or Iran.

Three of the confirmed Coronavirus patients had arrived from London via Dubai through Emirates Airlines, said Syed Nasir Hussain Shah adding that complete arrangements have been made to detect the cases.

"This does include provision for screening of the people coming from abroad at the airports," he said.

The provincial minister for information and local government said all relevant departments were on a high alert to avert epidemic like situation.