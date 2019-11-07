Measures underway to improve land record system: Chairman Land Record Authority (RLA) Punjab, MPA Ahmad Ali Drayshuk

UrduPoint.com
Chairman Land Record Authority (RLA) Punjab, MPA Ahmad Ali Drayshuk said the incumbent government was chalking out revolutionary measures to improve land record system across the province

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 )-:Chairman Land Record Authority (RLA) Punjab, MPA Ahmad Ali Drayshuk said the incumbent government was chalking out revolutionary measures to improve land record system across the province.

While talking to APP here Thursday, he said a bank counter would be set up here on the instruction of Chief Minister Punjab in order to help out people who have to repeatedly visit land record centers to collect their records.

He said it was decided in a recent meeting chaired by Chief Minister that a tehsil of Lahore would be made 'model tehsil' with regards to revenue collection, adding the Commissioner Lahore was directed to take steps to achieve the goal.

He informed that nearly 115 land record centers would be established in far-flung areas of the province in near future.

