Measures Underway To Minimize COVID-19 Risks For OPD Patients As Well As Hospitals' Employees

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 08:09 PM

Measures underway to minimize COVID-19 risks for OPD patients as well as hospitals' employees

The administrations of different hospitals in Karachi, in view of possible chances contracting doctors and relevant staff with coronavirus, have taken upon themselves the responsibility to avert possible spread of the infection

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The administrations of different hospitals in Karachi, in view of possible chances contracting doctors and relevant staff with coronavirus, have taken upon themselves the responsibility to avert possible spread of the infection.

Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center, in this context here on Friday, got installed sanitizing tunnels at entrance points to its administration block, out-patient departments and other critically important sites.

Each of these walk-through tunnels have a built-in mechanism to get sprayed the passersby with sanitizers and disinfectants that may provide them with certain safety against the possible risk.

Experts, however, are largely of the opinion that these must not be considered fool proof and that there was need to avoid false sense of safety adding that staffers in accordance to their respective assignments and chances of exposure to the virus must be provided with required protective gear.

A JPMC official agreeing with the opinion said all possible care was being taken in this regard and that infection control protocols are also being strictly followed by each and every employee of the hospital.

It was further mentioned that people in general are already avoiding unnecessary visit to the center and those who genuinely need medical assistance are also being provided with safety cover.

Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, a KMC administered hospital, is being assisted by an organization of concerned citizens to help ensure regular spray of disinfectants and antiviral fumigation.

Similar measures are also registered to be underway at other healthcare facilities, however, people in general suggested regular provision for cleanliness and hygiene care besides safe and proper disposal of varied categories of waste generated by the hospitals.

