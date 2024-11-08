‘Measures underway to protect citizens from smog hazards’

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The Punjab government is taking measures on an emergency basis to protect citizens from possible hazards of smog.

This was stated by Medical Social Officer Asia Faqir Hussain, while distributing masks and pamphlets among citizens at Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology under a HeartSaver Foundation, a (NGO).

General Secretary Heart Saver Foundation Kashif Farooq, Manager Asma Muzamal and other staff members were also present.

The Medical Social Officer said that smoke, dust, moisture and a deep layer of fog are the cause of smog, which require changes in lifestyle.

She asked citizens to ensure the use of face masks especially when riding a motorcycle.