Measures underway to provide relief to citizens in heat wave camps

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Water and Sanitation Agency's officers have been directed to ensure the availability of drinking water at the heat relief camps.

Managing Director Amir Aziz has directed the Directorate of Water and Distribution to take necessary measures in this regard.

After a heat wave warning issued by the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the heat relief camps have been established by the district administration at different locations in the city to provide emergency services to the citizens affected by the heat wave.

The MD said that the provision of drinking water to provide immediate relief to the citizens at the heat relief camps is the top priority for which all resources are being utilized.

He added that WASA’s water bowsers are supplying water on a daily basis at the main relief camp in District Council Chowk, while instructions have been given for mandatory supply of water at other places as well.