Measures urged to save animals from epidemic, ticks attack

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Secretary Livestock Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel has ordered for taking measures to save the cattle-heads from possible attack of epidemic and ticks.

He said that all possible facilities should be available for livestock farmers at veterinary hospitals. He was presiding over a meeting at Directorate of Livestock here on Friday, attended by the Director Livestock Dr Syed Nadeem Badar, Additional Directors Livestock and livestock officers.

The Secretary took briefing on targets assigned to the officers and ordered a show cause notice to Additional Director Livestock Chiniot Dr Yunun Sohail for his negligence.

The Secretary cleared that there is no room for negligent staff in the department.

Later, the Provincial Secretary also visited the livestock counter at the business facilitation center and took details on issuance of NOCs.

He also went to the Civil Veterinary Hospital and checked a medicine record, treatment facilities as well as vaccination of animals.

He also planted a sapling in the hospital.