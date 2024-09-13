Open Menu

Measures Urged To Save Animals From Epidemic, Ticks Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Measures urged to save animals from epidemic, ticks attack

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Secretary Livestock Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel has ordered for taking measures to save the cattle-heads from possible attack of epidemic and ticks.

He said that all possible facilities should be available for livestock farmers at veterinary hospitals. He was presiding over a meeting at Directorate of Livestock here on Friday, attended by the Director Livestock Dr Syed Nadeem Badar, Additional Directors Livestock and livestock officers.

The Secretary took briefing on targets assigned to the officers and ordered a show cause notice to Additional Director Livestock Chiniot Dr Yunun Sohail for his negligence.

The Secretary cleared that there is no room for negligent staff in the department.

Later, the Provincial Secretary also visited the livestock counter at the business facilitation center and took details on issuance of NOCs.

He also went to the Civil Veterinary Hospital and checked a medicine record, treatment facilities as well as vaccination of animals.

He also planted a sapling in the hospital.

Related Topics

Attack Business Punjab Chiniot Saqib Ali All From

Recent Stories

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meetin ..

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..

2 hours ago

IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”

2 hours ago
 Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, ..

Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told

2 hours ago
 Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Mala ..

Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

9 hours ago
Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

18 hours ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

18 hours ago
 Murder suspect arrested in Wah

Murder suspect arrested in Wah

18 hours ago
 DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate poli ..

DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio

19 hours ago
 Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition ..

Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday

19 hours ago
 NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' ..

NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan