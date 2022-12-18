Measures weighed up ahead of tourists influx in Murree

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan has reviewed the arrangements ahead of snowfall in Murree to ensure the best facilitates for the tourists and avoid any untoward incident.

According to a Commissioner office spokesperson, the Commissioner during a visit to Murree directed the authorities concerned to utilize all available resources to facilitate the tourists during snowfall season.

The Commissioner reviewed arrangements made for snowfall season and also visited different points to review traffic arrangements and issued instructions to the officers concerned.

All institutions should finalize best possible arrangements and measures for the snowfall season which had started in Murree region, the Commissioner said and also instructed to ensure provision of all possible facilities to tourists.

All the departments should perform their duties with commitment and dedication and promote mutual cooperation to facilitate the tourists.

The Commissioner was informed that a special control room had been established at AC Murree office besides 13 facilitation centers at important points which were working round the clock to guide and assist the tourists.

The Tourism Police and special squads should make coordinated efforts to provide the best facilities to the tourists, the Commissioner said.

The Commissioner visited different important points including Guldana, Jhika Gali, Mall Road and issued necessary instructions to the officers concerned.

He ordered the authorities to display banners at all important roads to guide the tourists. All the departments should review their available resources and all the arrangements so that timely resources could be given in case of any emergency, he added.

Special teams should be formed besides measures for a quick response system in all areas.

The administration should hold a meeting with the representatives of the hotel association to resolve the problems being faced by the tourists.

All necessary steps should be taken utilizing all available resources to ensure a safe and pleasant journey of the tourists, the commissioner ordered.

