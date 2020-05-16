UrduPoint.com
Meat Being Sold On Higher Rates In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 09:55 PM

Meat is being sold on higher rates as it is available at Rs1000 to 1200 in markets of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Meat is being sold on higher rates as it is available at Rs1000 to 1200 in markets of the city. Though the district administration has fixed the price of mutton at Rs 800 per kg but it is being sold at Rs 1000 to Rs1,200 per kg while beef official rates is Rs 400 which is available at Rs 500 to Rs 600 per kg.

When contacted, the representative of Jamiatul Quraish Meat Welfare Association , said "We will not accept the fixation of mutton and beef prices without our consultation".

It was not possible for us to purchase mutton at Rs 880 per kg and sell it at Rs 800 per kg.

He said the association was not consulted before fixing the price of mutton and beaf.

He said there was shortage of animals in the open market after lockdown due to COVID-19 and butchers were facing problems in finding animals.

He informed that there was a wide gap between the demand and supply and in such a situation, the price of mutton and beef could not be reduced.

