Meat Distributed Among 1400 Deserving Families

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Development authority (RDA) along with a Turkish Non Governmental Organization (NGO) slaughtered 40 sacrificial animals and distributed the meat among 1400 deserving families on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha.

Talking to APP, RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan said that the authority along with the Turkish NGO slaughtered 40 sacrificial animals and distributed meat among the deserving families in the areas falling in the jurisdiction of RDA.

RDA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza thanked the Turkish organization for extending financial support to help facilitate the downtrodden segments of the society.

He added that relations between Pakistan and Turkey were based on the values of brotherhood and fraternity.

The chairman said the PTI government was making positive advancements with regard to improving economy of the country and solving the people's problems.

