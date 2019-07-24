Meat-lover Nawaz Sharif tired of eating jail food

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Nawaz Sharif has complained to his personal doctor about the tasteless food, adding that he is tired of eating vegetarian meals.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th July, 2019) Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who happens to be a meat lover, is unhappy over the meals he gets at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

According to reports, the former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif does not like the meals he gets according to jail manual.

Sources said that Nawaz Sharif has complained to his personal doctor about the tasteless food, adding that he is tired of eating vegetarian meals.

Nawaz Sharif’s doctors are of the view that jail environment is not at all suitable for him. As he suffers from kidney problem, lack of water in his body can prove fatal for him.

The poor food in jail can further deteriorate his health.

The Punjab government had decided to lift the facility provided to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to have home-made food.

The jail administration had allowed Nawaz Sharif’s family to bring food for him. However, the Punjab government had decided to lift this facility of getting meals from home.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he has decided to remove the facilities of television and air conditioner from the prison cells of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.

"Now Nawaz Sharif says he would take home-cooked food for jail's food is not being good. Then they want an air conditioner and a TV. Eighty percent Pakistanis don't have air conditioners. At least 60 percent have no TV," he said.

"This is not the jail punishment which they live in," he remarked addressing the biggest ever gathering of Pakistani American community in Capital One Arena of Washington DC.

He said after going back to Pakistan, he would remove the tv and AC from their jail cells.