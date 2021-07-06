Meat of dead animals seized

Police claimed on Tuesday to have seized meat of dead animals and arrested three accused

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have seized meat of dead animals and arrested three accused.

Mian Chorasta Khan police intercepted a motorcycle-rickshaw and found 80 kg meat of dead animals being supplied to restaurants. The police have arrested three accused identified as Muhammad Hassan, Nawaz and Yaseen.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Later, the meat has been discarded.