Meat Of Dead Animals Seized
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 08:39 PM
RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have seized meat of dead animals and arrested three accused.
Mian Chorasta Khan police intercepted a motorcycle-rickshaw and found 80 kg meat of dead animals being supplied to restaurants. The police have arrested three accused identified as Muhammad Hassan, Nawaz and Yaseen.
A case has been registered against the accused.
Later, the meat has been discarded.