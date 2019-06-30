UrduPoint.com
Meat Of Dead Chicken Seized

Sun 30th June 2019 | 05:20 PM

Meat of dead chicken seized

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) ::The livestock department recovered 100 kg chicken meat from a poultry shop and arrested the butcher here on Sunday.

According to police, additional director livestock Tehseen Ejaz alongwith a team of city police raided at a poultry shop and recovered 100 kg meat of dead chicken from the shop. The team arrested the butcher Muzamil and registered a case against him.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

