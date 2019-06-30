Meat of dead chicken seized

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) ::The livestock department recovered 100 kg chicken meat from a poultry shop and arrested the butcher here on Sunday.

According to police, additional director livestock Tehseen Ejaz alongwith a team of city police raided at a poultry shop and recovered 100 kg meat of dead chicken from the shop. The team arrested the butcher Muzamil and registered a case against him.