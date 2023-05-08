Meat of dead chickens seized

RENALA KHURD, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :A team of livestock department claimed on Monday to have seized 120 maund meat of dead chickens and arrested five accused.

The team headed by Assistant Commissioner Renala Khurd Ch Ziaullah Chadhar intercepted three vehicles at national highway and seized 120 mauds meat of dead chickens which was being transported to Lahore for supplying onwards to various hotels and food points.

The accused have been handed over to the city police station.

Further action was underway.