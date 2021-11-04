UrduPoint.com

Meat Prices Witness Sharp Increase

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 07:24 PM

Meat prices have increased in the market during the last two months, bringing mutton rates from Rs 1200- to 1350- per kilogram and beef from Rs 600 to Rs 750 per kg

Animal halal meat, which was considered an essential source of protein, now has become out of reach of the people earning even an average salary of Rs 20,000 to 25,000 per month.

"We are compelled to increase prices of meat after buying it at a higher rate from wholesalers compared to a few months ago when it was available at lower rates," said one retailer of Imambara chowk while talking to APP on Thursday.

President All Pakistan Jamiat Ul Quresh Khurshid Ahmed Qureshi said that the increase in meat prices was due to a gap between demand and supply.

However, one of the Primary reasons attributed by the retailers to the enhanced price of the commodity was inflated rates of petroleum prices, he added.

He said that animals were transported from far-flung areas of the country, and due to the increase in petroleum prices, the transporters have increased the costs resulting upsurge in meat prices.

Qureshi urged the government to introduce commercial cattle farming and increase the production of livestock to meet the demand of the local market.

