Open Menu

Meat Processing Training Center Inaugurated In AHI

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Meat processing training center inaugurated in AHI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Secretary Livestock, Muhammad Fakar-e-Alam here on Thursday inaugurated state-of-the-art meat processing unit, established in Animal Husbandry Institute (AHI) with the support of United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

The inauguration ceremony of the training center was attended by Director General Livestock Extension, Dr. Asal Khan and representatives of KP food Authority and UNIDO and concerned officials.

Addressing the ceremony, the Secretary Livestock expressed gratitude to UNIDO for its cooperation and termed the project a milestone for developing meat processing facilities in the province.

He stressed upon stakeholders to take benefit from the training center and decide the future plan to tap potential of the project. He said that meat processing would strengthen economy of the province besides ensuring provision of health and quality meat to consumers.

Dr. Asal Khan said that the project would also help exploring vistas of meat export to international markets and help generating foreign exchange for the country.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Exchange Market From

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

3 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

3 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

4 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

4 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

5 hours ago
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

5 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

6 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

6 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan