Meat processing training center inaugurated in AHI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Secretary Livestock, Muhammad Fakar-e-Alam here on Thursday inaugurated state-of-the-art meat processing unit, established in Animal Husbandry Institute (AHI) with the support of United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

The inauguration ceremony of the training center was attended by Director General Livestock Extension, Dr. Asal Khan and representatives of KP food Authority and UNIDO and concerned officials.

Addressing the ceremony, the Secretary Livestock expressed gratitude to UNIDO for its cooperation and termed the project a milestone for developing meat processing facilities in the province.

He stressed upon stakeholders to take benefit from the training center and decide the future plan to tap potential of the project. He said that meat processing would strengthen economy of the province besides ensuring provision of health and quality meat to consumers.

Dr. Asal Khan said that the project would also help exploring vistas of meat export to international markets and help generating foreign exchange for the country.