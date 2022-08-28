Meat processing unit fined over expired meat, underweight chicken

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday raided a popular brand of ready-to-cook meat processing unit at Manga Road and imposed a fine over the presence of underweight chicken and expired meat.

An enforcement team of PFA, under the supervision of Director General PFA Shoaib Khan Jadoon carried out the raid to ensure the provision of healthy, safe and hygienic food.

DG PFA said that food authority would not allow anyone to violate the Punjab Pure Food Regulations at any cost. He said employees were preparing ready-to-cook meat products with wounded hands and without getting training from the PFA Training school.

He further said dirty fryers and rusty mixing machines were also being used for making products.

Apart from that, expired products had been preserved with fresh products without the mentioned label on them in the cold store, he said, adding that the team also witnessed the presence of cockroaches, poor storage system and open draining system in the production area.

Jadoon has appealed to the entire nation to prefer fresh and nutritious food. He warned bigwigs of the food industry to ensure the standards of food quality and safety, otherwise strict action would be taken against them as per law.