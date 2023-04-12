MEC students meet Governor KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday said that Pakistani youth had lot of potentials and they were the future of the country so they should utilize their capabilities for the development of the country.

It is imperative to provide better health and education facilities to our young generation with confidence and guidance, he said while addressing the students of Mercy Educational Complex (MEC) Nasirpur GT road Peshawar during their visit to Governor House, Peshawar.

It is worth mentioning that MEC is a dedicated boarding institution for orphans providing formal and informal education to around 700 students at school and vocational levels on a free of charge basis.

Haji Ghulam Ali said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) who was too an orphan was a torch bearer and blessing for the entire universe. It was the strength of the Holy Prophet's character and preaching through self-example and charms of personality that molded the hearts and minds of the people and compelled the enemies to embrace islam, he added.

He said that provision of education facilities and moral building of the youth was necessary to make them best human and good citizens.

Peace, tolerance, kindness and cleanliness are the bases of our religion and we can meet any challenge by adopting the Islamic way of life.

The Governor urged the philanthropist to visit and support such institutions. He said that this act will increase the confidence in the children who are residing in these institutions.

The Governor said that fostering and supporting orphans was a noble deed and the people involved in such deeds are pious.

He appreciated the establishment of MEC as an ideal boarding institution for the orphans and said that it was our national and moral duty to help the destitute children.

He expressed the hope that students of MEC will prove their abilities and competence to make Pakistan prosperous and a developed country.

On this occasion, the Governor awarded certificates and medals of appreciation to the students who secured A+ grade in the Matric exam.

Later, the students also visited the different sections of the Governor House.