Mechanic dies of electric shock

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :A mechanic was electrocuted while repairing an air conditioner near New Bannu Chungi area within the limits of Cantt Police Station here on Saturday.

Sanaullah a mechanic by profession, was repairing an air conditioner on Dera-Bannu road near New Bannu Chungi area, when he accidentally touched a live electric wire. He received a severe electric shock and fainted.

But later he died.