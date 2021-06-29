Mechanic held for beating child labourer

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Sajid Kiani on Tuesday said that the accused, Waqar, involved in beating his employee (a child) on coming late to shop, has been arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Sajid Kiani on Tuesday said that the accused, Waqar, involved in beating his employee (a child) on coming late to shop, has been arrested.

He expressed these views during a meeting with eight-year-old child Faizan at his office here.

The DIG said that measures would be taken to bear the educational expenses of Faizan, adding that those involved in violence against child labourer would be put behind the bars.

He urged the people to inform the police about violence against children or child abuse.