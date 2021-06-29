UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mechanic Held For Beating Child Labourer

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 10:53 PM

Mechanic held for beating child labourer

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Sajid Kiani on Tuesday said that the accused, Waqar, involved in beating his employee (a child) on coming late to shop, has been arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Sajid Kiani on Tuesday said that the accused, Waqar, involved in beating his employee (a child) on coming late to shop, has been arrested.

He expressed these views during a meeting with eight-year-old child Faizan at his office here.

The DIG said that measures would be taken to bear the educational expenses of Faizan, adding that those involved in violence against child labourer would be put behind the bars.

He urged the people to inform the police about violence against children or child abuse.

Related Topics

Police Employment

Recent Stories

MOFAIC introduces ‘UAE Academic Certificate Smar ..

23 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi continues to build towards hosting FINA ..

23 minutes ago

Bilawal seems embarrassed over smooth sailing of f ..

28 seconds ago

Punjab announces summer vacation from July 1

29 seconds ago

Assange Extradition Case 'Collapsing' After Witnes ..

31 seconds ago

At Least 883 Civilians Killed in Myanmar Since Cou ..

33 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.