Mechanic Killed, Another Injured In Cylinder Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2024 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) A young mechanic was killed while another sustained serious injuries in a cylinder blast in the area of Thikriwala police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that 26-year-old Inam Ullah of Chak No.

76-JB Jodhan along with coworker Saif-ur-Rehman (26) of the same locality was busy filling gas in a repaired fridge in their shop at Adda Thikriwala on Jhang Road when the cylinder exploded.

As a result, Inam Ullah received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted Saif-ur-Rehman to Allied Hospital-I in a critical condition after first aid.

The police took the body into custody while an investigation is ongoing, he added.

