Mechanical road washing to be completed within 2 days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) would complete cleanliness operation by ensuring mechanical washing of all city roads in Faisalabad within next two days.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Azeem Shoukat Awan inaugurated the cleanliness operation outside crescent ground here on Sunday and said that stains of the blood of sacrificed animals and other waste material would be removed through mechanical and chemical washing from city roads.

He congratulated FWMC team for successful cleanliness operation on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha 2023 and said the citizens had appreciated the performance of FWMC highly which indicated their great confidence.

He said that rewards would also be given to the waste workers who took part in the cleanliness operation on Eid-ul-Azha. He also informed the media persons on this occasion that FWMC workers had lifted 19,693 tons waste material of sacrificed animals during three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

The public complaints regarding presence of animal entrails and other waste material were received and resolved promptly in addition to taking their feedback in a systematic manner, he added.