Mechanical Washing Of More Than 100 Mosques Completed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 04:47 PM

Mechanical washing of more than 100 mosques completed

The Lahore Waste Management Company completed washing work of more than 100 main mosques in the city in connection with Eid Milad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company completed washing work of more than 100 main mosques in the city in connection with Eid Milad.

According to LWMC sources here on Saturday, mechanical washing of mosques had been carried out.

The special cleanliness operation was supervised by LWMC Operations General Manager Sohail Anwar Malik and Operations Manager Jam Abbass.

The sources said special cleanliness steps had been taken to ensure the best clean environment at procession routes of Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW).

Cleanliness arrangements had been completed in all the areas of the provincial capital, the sources added.

