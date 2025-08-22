'Mechanical watches hold greater artistic value than digital ones,' claims Pakistan’s first female watchmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Pakistan’s first female watchmaker on Friday asserted that the world may move fast with digital watches, but it is the intricate dance of gears and hands in mechanical timepieces that truly captures the spirit of time, blending tradition, craftsmanship and elegance in a way no screen ever could.

In an exclusive conversation with a leading media channel, Isra Arif first Pakistani Female WOSTEP Watchmaker, passionately defended the artistry of mechanical timepieces, asserting that their beauty lies not only in craftsmanship but also in their timeless sentimental value.

She emphasized that mechanical watches are more than mere accessories, adding, they are pieces of history, passed down through generations.

“When we wear a watch passed down from our parents or grandparents, it holds a story, a connection to the past,” she explained, underlining how these timepieces carry emotional weight far beyond their function.

Isra Arif also highlighted the enduring appeal of mechanical watches, which have withstood the test of time despite the rise of digital alternatives.

According to her, the intricate design, precision engineering and craftsmanship of mechanical watches are unmatched by their digital counterparts.

“Digital watches offer convenience, but they lack the soul and legacy that come with a hand-crafted piece,” she added.

She said watch manufacturing has significantly influenced jewelry design, particularly among women, with watches now serving as both functional timepieces and luxurious fashion statements.

"Watches today are not just about telling time; they are an essential part of jewelry, reflecting personality and style," she explained.

The use of better materials and innovative designs has made women's watches shine with elegance, transforming them into symbols of sophistication and individuality.

Pakistan’s pioneering female watchmaker stressed that mechanical watches represent more than just a trend; they embody a rich tradition of artistry and skill that should be preserved and celebrated.

“There is a certain pride in wearing a mechanical watch that tells a story, something that no digital device can replicate,” Isra Arif concluded.