'Mechanics helpers' to be taught under out of school children initiative

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Out of school children specially those assisting mechanics in workshop will be taught for three hours in morning under an initiative of South Punjab education department.

A well-placed source of education department told APP on Sunday that provincial Education minister, Murad Ras would launch the initiative on Sept 8 at Govt Pilot Secondary School.

Initially two schools will be engaged for this purpose-one for Primary and second for high classes wherein these students will taught from 7am to 10am so that they could go continue their jobs too, the source informed.

Education Department will extend free-of-charge classes to enhance enrollment of out of school children, he said and added that educating transgender was first initiative of the department whose pilot project is under way to Govt Comprehensive Higher Secondary School for Girls in Gulgasht.

"We have worked very hard to convince parents of mechanics helpers to get their kids admitted in school under out of school children initiative," the source disclosed.

Secretary Education South Punjab, Ehtisham Anwar is working diligently to introduce new ideas for improving education in the region, the source observed.

Free schooling for trans community is an example for it, he stated.

/395