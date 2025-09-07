Open Menu

Mechanics On Bike, Huge Relief For Capital’s Stranded Bikers

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Mechanics on bike, huge relief for capital’s stranded bikers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) As the morning rush intensifies on the capital’s bustling main roads and busy link routes, a unique solution is quietly revolutionizing the daily commute for hundreds of motorcyclists. With traffic congestion peaking during office and school hours, many two-wheelers often find themselves stranded due to unexpected mechanical problems — punctured tyres, air pressure issues, or minor breakdowns. But now, mechanics to fix these problems available on bikes wandering around.

A growing fleet of mobile mechanics who have turned their own motorcycles into mini repair shops. These roving roadside saviors, mostly young men without access to formal shop spaces, now cruise the city’s main avenues, offering swift and affordable solutions to stranded riders during peak hours.

One such mechanic, Gul Zaman, has become a familiar sight along Faisal Avenue , particularly between the I-8 underpass and Zero Point. Equipped with a full set of tools strapped securely to his bike, Zaman offers everything from tyre puncture repairs to air-filling and even more technical fixes.

“I usually start my day around 8 in morning and stay on the road until 10 at night, Zaman said, adding, “This work allows me to earn a decent living while also helping people who are really in a rush.”

Zaman, a father of three, says the mobile mechanic model has been far more lucrative than working at a fixed-location shop.

“Instead of being stuck with a fixed wage, I now earn between Rs. 1,200 to 2,000 per day or more, depending on the workload,” he said with a smile. “Plus, I feel more independent and free in how I serve my customers.”

These services are proving to be a game-changer for daily commuters. With fewer options for immediate roadside help during rush hour, many bikers often waste valuable time pushing their bikes long distances to find a shop — if one is even open. Now, spotting a mechanic on a bike means save time and reached destination on time.

“I was in a real fix this morning when my bike tyre punctured near Zero Point,” said, Ali Raza, a commuter. “I didn’t know what to do — until I saw this mechanic on a bike. He fixed the tyre in no time, and I still made it to the office on time. It was a real blessing.”

These mobile mechanics are fast becoming an integral part of the capital's roads. With growing urban congestion and a surge in motorcycle use, the demand for such services is likely to rise even further.

Until then, these unsung heroes of the road will continue to roam the city streets, toolkit in hand, engine humming, offering not just repairs but reliable relief to those caught in the chaos of the capital’s morning rush.

/395

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

1 day ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

2 days ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

2 days ago
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

2 days ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

2 days ago
 India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

2 days ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

2 days ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

2 days ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan