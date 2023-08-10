Mechanics warned against removing bike silencers on Independence Day

The district police on Thursday have warned mechanics against removing silencers and alteration of motorbikes in connection with Independence Day's celebrations

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The district police on Thursday have warned mechanics against removing silencers and alteration of motorbikes in connection with Independence Day's celebrations.

In this regard, the police have posted messages on social media and installed banners, asking all motorcycle mechanics to avoid indulging in disruptive practices of fitting motorcycles for youngsters to create disturbance on roads on the auspicious occasion of August 14.

It said that strict legal action would be against motorcycle owners and those mechanics found involved in fitting broken silencers on vehicles or alteration of motorcycles to disturb peace and subject the citizens to nasty noise pollution in its wake.

The police have also urged the media to support the police to create awareness against the practice.

Meanwhile, the police have also launched a crackdown against rowdy stalls selling bugles and other instruments meant for making noise and disturbance on Independence Day.

During the crackdown, they seized dozens of bugles from several stalls and arrested its owners.

The police appealed to people to cooperate and celebrate Independence Day with decency.