Open Menu

Mechanics Warned Against Removing Bike Silencers On Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2023 | 08:19 PM

Mechanics warned against removing bike silencers on Independence Day

The district police on Thursday have warned mechanics against removing silencers and alteration of motorbikes in connection with Independence Day's celebrations

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The district police on Thursday have warned mechanics against removing silencers and alteration of motorbikes in connection with Independence Day's celebrations.

In this regard, the police have posted messages on social media and installed banners, asking all motorcycle mechanics to avoid indulging in disruptive practices of fitting motorcycles for youngsters to create disturbance on roads on the auspicious occasion of August 14.

It said that strict legal action would be against motorcycle owners and those mechanics found involved in fitting broken silencers on vehicles or alteration of motorcycles to disturb peace and subject the citizens to nasty noise pollution in its wake.

The police have also urged the media to support the police to create awareness against the practice.

Meanwhile, the police have also launched a crackdown against rowdy stalls selling bugles and other instruments meant for making noise and disturbance on Independence Day.

During the crackdown, they seized dozens of bugles from several stalls and arrested its owners.

The police appealed to people to cooperate and celebrate Independence Day with decency.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Vehicles Independence August Media All From

Recent Stories

Burjeel Medical City unveils da Vinci Xi Robot for ..

Burjeel Medical City unveils da Vinci Xi Robot for advanced minimally invasive s ..

1 minute ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi meets families of UAQ students du ..

Sultan Al Neyadi meets families of UAQ students during &#039;Meeting from Space& ..

46 minutes ago
 12960 criminals arrested during 7 months from Fais ..

12960 criminals arrested during 7 months from Faisalabad

43 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman Office resolve complaints within ..

Federal Ombudsman Office resolve complaints within 2 months: Syed Rizwan Ahmed

43 minutes ago
 World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan visits Chi ..

World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan visits China Window

43 minutes ago
 PM lauds bureaucracy for cooperation, guidance dur ..

PM lauds bureaucracy for cooperation, guidance during 16-month stint

50 minutes ago
Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori proposes setti ..

Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori proposes setting up Primary Education Commis ..

50 minutes ago
 Terrorism bid foiled

Terrorism bid foiled

50 minutes ago
 Polio immunization campaign in full swing

Polio immunization campaign in full swing

50 minutes ago
 Traffic police renews commitment to ensure safe ro ..

Traffic police renews commitment to ensure safe road environment in Capital

50 minutes ago
 PSB all-out support for athletes in preparations f ..

PSB all-out support for athletes in preparations for Asian Games

46 minutes ago
 IBCC, One Link partner to revolutionize attestatio ..

IBCC, One Link partner to revolutionize attestation, equivalence fee payment pro ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan