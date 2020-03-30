UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mechanism Being Chalked Out To Reach Out Needy People: Qasim Naved

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 07:00 PM

Mechanism being chalked out to reach out needy people: Qasim Naved

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that Sindh Government was very well aware of the problems faced by poor labourers, needy and daily wagers due to lockdown situation and we were chalking out a comprehensive mechanism to reach out them to reduce their hardships

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that Sindh Government was very well aware of the problems faced by poor labourers, needy and daily wagers due to lockdown situation and we were chalking out a comprehensive mechanism to reach out them to reduce their hardships.

This he said while visiting Comprehensive school T.M. Khan, DHQ Hospital and Fouji Sugar Mill T.M. Khan.

Qasim Naved, who is also Focal Person on coronavirus for Tando Muhammad Khan, was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Yasir Bhatti, SSP Abid Ali Baloch, DHO Dr.

Muhammad Yousuf, MS Indus Hospital, Municipal Chairman Shahnawaz Shah Bukhari and health officers.

On this occasion, it was decided to convert Comprehensive School T.M.Khan into isolation ward for the patients of coronavirus.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar asked DC T.M.Khan to immediately release funds for the purpose as Sindh Government had already transferred funds to respective offices.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Poor Tando Muhammad Khan Abid Ali Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Implementing Most Effective Measures Agains ..

1 minute ago

Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry di ..

1 minute ago

Whyte fight 'off' but Hearn eyes boxing return beh ..

1 minute ago

13 arrested; 2.560 kg hashish, 20 liter liquor sei ..

1 minute ago

Sindh CM establishes Emergency Fund in fight again ..

35 minutes ago

Pb govt allocates Rs 100 mln fund for Nishtar Hos ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.