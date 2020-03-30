Mechanism being chalked out to reach out needy people: Qasim Naved

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that Sindh Government was very well aware of the problems faced by poor labourers, needy and daily wagers due to lockdown situation and we were chalking out a comprehensive mechanism to reach out them to reduce their hardships

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that Sindh Government was very well aware of the problems faced by poor labourers, needy and daily wagers due to lockdown situation and we were chalking out a comprehensive mechanism to reach out them to reduce their hardships.

This he said while visiting Comprehensive school T.M. Khan, DHQ Hospital and Fouji Sugar Mill T.M. Khan.

Qasim Naved, who is also Focal Person on coronavirus for Tando Muhammad Khan, was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Yasir Bhatti, SSP Abid Ali Baloch, DHO Dr.

Muhammad Yousuf, MS Indus Hospital, Municipal Chairman Shahnawaz Shah Bukhari and health officers.

On this occasion, it was decided to convert Comprehensive School T.M.Khan into isolation ward for the patients of coronavirus.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar asked DC T.M.Khan to immediately release funds for the purpose as Sindh Government had already transferred funds to respective offices.