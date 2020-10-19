Mechanism being evolved to ease documents verification process for Pakistanis: Italian envoy

Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese Monday said his government was working on a mechanism to ease documents' verification process for Pakistanis, aspiring to go to Italy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :

The envoy told this to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari during a meeting here, a news release said.

Andreas Ferrarese said efforts were afoot to ensure instant resolution of problems, being faced by Pakistani expatriates at the Italian embassy.

SAPM Zulfikar Bukhari said his government was keen to send more Pakistanis to Italy so that they could play maximum role in its development.

He termed the inclusion of Pakistani nationals in seasonal and non-seasonal work visa category for the year 2020-21 as a positive development.

Pakistan's re-inclusion in the list of the countries eligible for seasonal work visa had begun a new era of bilateral ties, he added.

The SAPM said Italy had always provided support to Pakistan during the trying times.