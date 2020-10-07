Mechanism being evolved to link ads provision with payment of salaries to media workers: Shibli

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said the government was developing a mechanism to link the provision of advertisements to media houses with the payment of salaries to their employees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said the government was developing a mechanism to link the provision of advertisements to media houses with the payment of salaries to their employees.

The government had paid over Rs 1 billion to the media outlets to clear their outstanding dues and tried to ensure that the employees' salaries were paid from that amount, he said during during his visit to the Karachi Press Club.

Shibli Faraz said journalism was a noble and honourable profession and urged the media workers to get the black sheep out of their ranks.

The minister on the occasion also announced a donation of Rs. 2.5 million for the Karachi Press Club.

KPC President Imtiaz Faran, Secretary Arman Sabir and other office-bearers presented a traditional Sindhi cap and Ajrak to the minister.

Members of Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Haleem Adil Sheikh, and other local leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were also present on the occasion.