'Mechanism Being Introduced In Auqaf Dept For Proper Monitoring Of Staff'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2022 | 08:46 PM

Special Assistant on Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Rafaqat Ali Gilani on Friday said that a mechanism was being introduced in the department under which proper monitoring of staff and officers would be ensured

According to official sources here, he said that eradication of all types of nepotism from the department was the top priority of the government.

He said that soon surprise visits of Auqaf officies and 'darbars' would be conducted across the province.

He said that tree plantation would be carried out in the surroundings of the Mosques and darbars to enhance their beauty.

Rafaqat Ali Gilani said that 979th annual Urs of Hazrat Ali-bin-Usman Al-Hajveri popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh (R.A) would be held from September 15 to 17 in Data Darbar, adding that Urs would begin with the ceremony of 'Chadar Poshi'.

A three day international conference on mysticism would be held here from September 9 to 11, he said and added that Ulema and Mashaikh from all over the world would participate in the Urs.

