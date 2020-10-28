Mechanism evolved to control prices in rest areas of motorways

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) Chairman Capt (retd) Sikander Qayyum Wednesday said as per directive of the Prime Minister Office, a mechanism had been evolved to control prices and improve quality of items on motorways to facilitate the travelers.

In line with the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan on reaching out to the public through holding Khuli Kachehris by organizations under the federal government, the NHA Chairman held E-Kachehri at head office of the authority through NHA official Facebook Page and answered to the questions placed by people all over the country.

According to the NHA Chairman, list of prices shall be placed at prominent places at restaurants and tuck shops etc set up at rest areas and service areas on the motorways.

Banners had also been placed with designation and telephone numbers of officials concerned. In case of overcharging and sale of sub-standard items, travelers may contact at the given numbers. NHA, as per clauses of contract will take action against the violators. NHA had also formed teams for proper checking and keeping an eye on the system. The NHA Chairman sought cooperation, to this effect, of the people so that this process could be continued successfully.

Giving answers to the questions of the people, the chairman said, complaints made by the people were seriously taken and immediate remedial measures were devised. He said, at Shorkot issues relating to flow of traffic were of technical natures which now had been solved and that hopefully in four to five days traffic will be able to move to their destination without interruption at this location. Speaking about Balkasar-Mianwali-Muzaffargarh road he said, it had recently been handed over to NHA after federalization.

Presently it was not in good condition. In order to improve it right now, the road had been included in the Annual Maintenance Plan. The road will be dualised later. Talking about the construction of approach road of Layyah Taunsa Bridge, he said the work for construction of road had been tendered.

He said, Intelligent Transport System (ITS) along Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M-5) had been installed and now steps were being taken to make it operational. He said Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway was a mega project and only missing link of Peshawar-Karachi Motorway project.

In order to ensure its improved planning NHA was arranging a seminar of all the stakeholders. He said, procurement work of Kuchlac-Zhob project had been completed and it will be awarded soon.

E-tendering was an important step towards transparency in awarding contracts and that first phase of E-tendering will be launched next month. Initially E-Tendering will be implemented on maintenance projects and later on, it will be extended to other projects. NHA was endeavoring hard to make E-tendering fully foolproof. Answering to the question during the E-Kachehri, Chairman NHA Capt � Sikander Qayyum said, toll plazas were established as per approved policy at a distance of 35 to 45 km. He informed Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Mr. Murad Saeed had directed to deploy motorway police on highways and motorways. He further said, work on Hakla-D.I.Khan Motorway was in progress and it will be completed by June next year. Lahore-Gujaranwala section (N-5) will be improved under the 2020-21 development plan, he added.