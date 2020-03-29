Mechanism for implementation of CM relief package prepared

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :A comprehensive mechanism has been prepared for implementation of Chief Minister KP's relief package for assistance of vulnerable segments of the society in the wake of Corona virus spread in KP.

The mechanism has been prepared in a high-level meeting of divisional commissioners with Chief Secretary, Dr Kazim Niaz in the chair.

Additional Chief Secretary KP briefed the meeting about the decisions of KP Cabinet taken yesterday and Relief Package of CM was discussed at length.

The meeting was told that agriculture, construction, wholesalers, transport, hotels, restaurants and manufacturing sectors would be affected.

The ACS told that KP Government would submit Rs2000 in BISP amount by providing Rs5000 per month to each vulnerable household that would benefit around nine lakh poor families. The package would for three months.

A committee with two members each from Government ie secretary of the village council and teacher or numberdar and two private members ie member of a Zakat Committee and an area's elder have been constituted for identification of genuine deserving poorest families for the package.

The district administration would issue notification of the committee in three days.

The committee would identify deserving people in three days and within two days deputy Commissioners and BISP would share Information about deserving people on the website of the latter within two days and all these Information would be verified by Revenue Officers and Tehsildars in two days.

The data would be returned to DCs by the PMRU and this whole process would be completed in 10 to 13 days.

The relief package would be handed over to the heads of the dailywagers and labourers families associated with the above sectors.