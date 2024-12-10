Open Menu

Mechanism For Return Of Pakistani Nationals From Syria Finalised: PM Tells Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 07:27 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the government has finalised a mechanism to ensure the safe return of Pakistani nationals stranded in Syria, in coordination with the Lebanese government

The prime minister, addressing the meeting of the federal cabinet he chaired, said that 250 Pakistani pilgrims were stranded in Syria where the situation was charged altogether within a few days and Pakistan took a neutral position. Besides, another 300 Pakistani nationals, including teachers and students, living in Syria also expressed their desire to leave the country.

He said that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and the foreign ministry were in contact with Pakistan's ambassador in Damascus to ensure the safe return of the Pakistani nationals.

He told the meeting that he held a telephone conversation with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Monday, during which the latter expressed his willingness to allow the return of Pakistani nationals through a chartered flight from Beirut Airport and also expressed his gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for their support during the crisis caused by Israeli aggression.

Regarding the economic situation, Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed satisfaction that inflation had declined further to 3.57% and that foreign remittances had increased record high comparing last year.

He told the cabinet members that in their Monday meeting, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Islamabad emphasized the finalisation of feasibilities and other formalities for Azerbaijan's $2 billion investment projects in Pakistan to enable the signing of agreements during the prime minister's visit to Baku in February next year.

Reiterating that both economic and political stability were inter-linked, he referred to the meeting on the law and order situation he chaired on Monday and gave clear instructions not to forgive those found involved in conspiracies and attacking the federal capital on November 26 and not to harass the innocent people.

