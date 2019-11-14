UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mechanism Of Complaints Redressal Being Improved

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 07:50 PM

Mechanism of complaints redressal being improved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :A mechanism of public complaints redressal and service delivery are being further improved to solve public issues at the earliest.

In this regard, AIG Complaints Ibadat Nisar listened to complainants personally at Central Police Office and issued orders for their redressal.

Talking to the complainants, the AIG said that citizens could visit the IG office for redressal of their complaints between 9am to 4pm or can call 8787 for their complaints.

He said complaints of citizens across the province were entertained and the system of public complaints redressal was being improved through an effective monitoring.

Related Topics

Police Visit

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives astronauts Hazza Al Mansour ..

11 minutes ago

Egyptian President concludes two-day state visit t ..

11 minutes ago

Mi-38 to make maiden international launch at Dubai ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed bestows &#039;Order of Zayed&#03 ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Abdel El Sisi attend launch of ..

56 minutes ago

Smog: Punjab govt announces two holidays in school ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.