Mechanism of complaints redressal being improved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :A mechanism of public complaints redressal and service delivery are being further improved to solve public issues at the earliest.

In this regard, AIG Complaints Ibadat Nisar listened to complainants personally at Central Police Office and issued orders for their redressal.

Talking to the complainants, the AIG said that citizens could visit the IG office for redressal of their complaints between 9am to 4pm or can call 8787 for their complaints.

He said complaints of citizens across the province were entertained and the system of public complaints redressal was being improved through an effective monitoring.