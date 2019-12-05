Mechanism sought to monitor middlemen to control price hike

Commissioner Shan Ul Haq Thursday ordered to devise a mechanism to closely monitor 'middlemen' in order to control price hike

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) Commissioner Shan Ul Haq Thursday ordered to devise a mechanism to closely monitor 'middlemen' in order to control price hike.

He was presiding over a meeting to discuss steps to control price hike. He ordered officials to take action against profiteers.

Deputy Commissioner Multan Amir Khatak and other officials were present while DCs of Lodhran, Khanewal and Vehari participated via video link.

Shan Ul Haq said that administration would ensure that poor people should get Roti (bread) at low price.

He said that officials must ensure that farmers were not exploited by the middle men and get better price of their agricultural produce. He said that hoarders would be dealt with iron hands.

The officials informed the commissioner that prices of seven essential commodities including Atta (wheat flour), ghee, tomato, pulses were being monitored regularly.

So far, 4457 raids were conducted and FIRs were registered against three profiteers and one was arrested in Multan division.