Mechanism To Be Evolved To Solve Problems Of Karachi

Wed 11th September 2019 | 11:50 PM

Mechanism to be evolved to solve problems of Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Wednesday said a mechanism would be evolved on short term basis to resolve the problems of Karachi on priority including sewerage garbage and water supply.

Talking to a private news channel he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has tasked Federal Minister for Law Dr Farogh Naseem for formulating short, medium and long-term plans to resolve the issues being faced by the residents of Karachi.

Zaidi said, he had also devised a strategy with KCCI for `Clean Karachi Campaign' and during Muharram holidays he contacted the concerned authorities on the issue.

He said during the prime minister's visit to Karachi he would hold a meeting with 30 Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) to solve Karachi issues in shortest possible time.

He alleged that Pakistan Peoples Party's provincial government had not done anything to resolve the issues faced by the citizens for the last 11 years.

