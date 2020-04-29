UrduPoint.com
Mechanization Key To Maximum Yield: Vice Chancellor University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Wed 29th April 2020 | 11:29 PM

The Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), Dr Muhammad Ashraf Wednesday said that mechanization was key to achieve maximum agricultural potential as well as better future for farmers

He was talking to agricultural engineers at faculty of agriculture engineering in a meeting.

Dean Agriculture Engineering Dr Allah Bukhsh, Director Water Management Dr Muhammad Arshad, Chairman Energy System Engineering Dr Anjum Munir, Chairman Farm Machinery Dr Muhammad Azam, Dr Abdul Ghafoor and others attended the meeting.

Dr Muhammad Ashraf directed the engineers to devise low-cost farm machinery,saying traditional farming needed to be replaced by modern technologies in order to achieve high yields and a better future.

He said that 90 percent farming community comprised small farmers who needed affordable, efficient machinery.

