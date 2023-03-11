UrduPoint.com

Mechanized, Corporate Farming Vital To Enhance Production, Strengthen Economy: VC MNSUA

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Dr Asif Ali said that mechanized and corporate farming was vital to enhance the agricultural production and strengthen the country's economy.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with a campaign to grow more cotton, here on Saturday. He stated that early sowing cotton was offering a good yield of nearly 35 maunds. He stated that cotton could play an important role in improving the economy.

He informed that students of the varsity would also assist field teams of the agriculture department and impart guidance to farmers in their respective areas.

Director Agriculture Shehzad Sabir also said the government was offering different facilities to farmers with an aim to enhance cotton production. The registered farmers are provided seeds, fertilizers and other inputs on subsidize rates. Insurance policies have also been introduced for the crop.

Shehzad hinted that agriculture staff would continue to conduct repeated visits throughout the cotton season. On this occasion, the experts delivered useful lectures about application of fertilizers and pesticides.

