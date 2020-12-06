Med Safety mobile App supports citizens to report drug reaction cases: DRAP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan's (DRAP) 'MED safety mobile application' was successfully supporting citizens in Pakistan to report adverse drug reactions (ADRs) cases for taking action by the authorities concerned.

Sharing details of this mobile App, Director Pharmacy Services DRAP Dr. Abdur Rashid said that in case of any such grievance, the victims can submit complaint with the DRAP through this mobile App, which was launched for the purpose in Pakistan.

He said that only seven countries have created this mobile App so far.

He added World Health Organization (WHO) will directly receive this complaint on any such matter regarding adverse reactions of drugs.

He said that the complainer can submit report on adverse reactions even when offline or to view and submit updates to previously submitted reports. He added the complainer can also see immediate acknowledgement aof receipt of report.

He said that there is a watch list of medications to receive personalized news and alert. He informed while using this option one can create a watch list for drugs that are using for receiving specific news.

He added on emergency cases, quick action will be taken and in this regard SOPs have been developed by the authority. He said that the app was launched on the occasion of Med Safety Week from November 2-8.

Dr Rashid said that there will be separate reporting form for suspected adverse drug reactions in relation to COVID-19. "ADR reporting is a just a touch way and with active participation, citizens can contribute to the cause of safety of medicines in the country".

He said that all submitted reports can also be viewed later for adding more information. He said that the process of having this app is very simple and phase wise like opening the play store (Android) or the App store, search for Med Safety, tap the Med safety Icon, tap to 'install' to download the App, open the tap, select a region which is Pakistan, click continue as guest or create an account and last step is report suspected adverse reactions to medicines that have been used.

He advised citizens to keep updated with the safety alerts issued by the National Pharmacovigilance Centre at DRAP.

He said that several innovative steps have been taken for maintaining quality and availability of necessary medicines in the country. He said that as a national regulatory body, DRAP ensures access of safe, quality and efficacious therapeutic goods at affordable prices in the country.

Dr Rashid said that DRAP is on the way to become a world class regulatory organization at par with international standards and best practices, through effective management strategies for implementations of regulations and their enforcement throughout the country.

He said that DRAP is adopting the globally harmonized science-based standards for the evaluation, registration and monitoring of safety, quality and efficacy of therapeutic goods. He said that the harmonization of regulatory standards will improve the acceptance of products in international markets, enhance product quality and will ultimately promote the public health.

/395