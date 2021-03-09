UrduPoint.com
Medal Award Ceremony Of National Sailing Championships, Conducted During 2020, Was Held At National Sailing Centre Karachi.

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 01:34 PM

Medal Award Ceremony of National Sailing championships, conducted during 2020, was held at National Sailing Centre Karachi.

Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi , Commander Karachi graced the occasion as Chief Guest

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09rd March, 2021) Medal Award Ceremony of National Sailing championships, conducted during 2020, was held at National Sailing Centre Karachi.

Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi , Commander Karachi graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

During the ceremony medals were awarded to winners of Senior, Youth and Junior categories of Sailing Competitions including Laser Standard, RSX, 470 and J80 classes’ sailing boats.

In the senior category, Pakistan Navy won 4 Gold and 2 Silver Medals in Laser standard, RSX, 470 and J80 classes’ sailing boats. While Pakistan Air force dominated Youth and Junior Categories by winning 5 Gold and 4 Silver Medals. Pakistan Army and Sindh secured one Silver medal each.

