Medal Winner Female Students Call On BZU VC

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 11:26 PM

Two female medal winner students called on Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) VC, Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi at his office here on Friday

The VC appreciated the students who won laurels for the varsity in inter University Sports League Athletics held recently in Lahore where BZU team remained runner up.

Led by Assistant Director Sports Abida Khan, the team consisted of Ramzana Bibi and Sadia Bibi.

Both won silver and bronze medals in 400 metre race, Long and triple jumps in the sports league.

Dr Kundi said that sports are as important as education.

He stated that taking part in sports plays role in polishing mental capabilities of students.

