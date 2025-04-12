Medals awarded to 103 brave cops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) City Police Officer Sahibzada Bilal Umar distributed medals and commendation certificates among 103 brave police officers and officials in recognition of their services to combat crime.

In this connection, a medal distribution ceremony was also organized at Police Lines where SSP Operations Madam Amara Sherazi, SSP Investigation Ali Bin Tariq, town SPs and political figures including MPAs Rao Kashif Rahim, Jafar Ali Hocha and Khan Bahadur Dogar were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the CPO praised the courage of police officers who were injured while fearlessly confronting criminals to protect the life and property of general public.

Faisalabad police has great pride in these heroes and a number of initiatives would be taken for their welfare, he added.

Later, the CPO also distributed medals and certificates among the valiant officers and officials for their exemplary performance.