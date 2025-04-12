Open Menu

Medals Awarded To 103 Brave Cops

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Medals awarded to 103 brave cops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) City Police Officer Sahibzada Bilal Umar distributed medals and commendation certificates among 103 brave police officers and officials in recognition of their services to combat crime.

In this connection, a medal distribution ceremony was also organized at Police Lines where SSP Operations Madam Amara Sherazi, SSP Investigation Ali Bin Tariq, town SPs and political figures including MPAs Rao Kashif Rahim, Jafar Ali Hocha and Khan Bahadur Dogar were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the CPO praised the courage of police officers who were injured while fearlessly confronting criminals to protect the life and property of general public.

Faisalabad police has great pride in these heroes and a number of initiatives would be taken for their welfare, he added.

Later, the CPO also distributed medals and certificates among the valiant officers and officials for their exemplary performance.

Recent Stories

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S ..

Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks

4 hours ago
 Israeli army continues military operations in Tulk ..

Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps

4 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of ..

GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate ..

Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..

4 hours ago
 21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

5 hours ago
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by fou ..

PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

6 hours ago
 Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to st ..

Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

6 hours ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

8 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan