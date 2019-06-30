UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Media 4th Pillar Of State, Says Speakers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 05:36 PM

Media 4th pillar of state, says Speakers

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th June, 2019) Directorate of Protocol and Public Relations of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) hosted a dinner for Federal Education Reporters' Association (FERA) and other senior journalists from the print and electronic media here at IRD guest house of the university.The dinner was joined by IIUI President Prof.

Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, Renowned journalists and anchor-persons, including Faisal Abbasi, Fawad Khurshid, President FERA Zafar Sipra, In-charge PR IIUI Nasir Farid and others.

Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweeshwelcomed the journalists and addressed them on the topic of " journalism and education".

He said that media is the 4th pillar of state and academic advancement is not possible without its due role. He also shared university objectives, vision and future goals, while he also responded to the questions of the participating journalists.President FERA Zafar Sipra thanked IIUI President for hospitality and hailed his openness to answer all the questions.

He also shed light on academic landscape of academic institution in the capital.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Nasir International Islamic University Media All From

Recent Stories

JAFZA retrofit project phases 1, 2 complete: Etiha ..

36 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death o ..

51 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Secretary-General

51 minutes ago

UAE provides food assistance to districts in Yemen

51 minutes ago

ADX reduces its trading commission fees by up to 9 ..

51 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid highlights UAE&#039;s public servic ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.